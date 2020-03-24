Joe Quesada Shares Unseen Punisher Sketch of Jon Bernthal

Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment Joe Quesada might have a busy day job but he still likes to spend his free time bringing his favorite characters to life. While the Marvel Entertainment and Netflix TV shows were still ongoing, Quesada made a regular practice of drawing the lead characters for some official promo art including Daredevil and The Defenders. Quesada also delivered a poster for Marvel’s The Punisher, a character he has a history with in actual comic books, but a new alternate version of this art had been released online and features a great image of Jon Bernthal as the character. Check it out below!

Following the cancellation of all the Marvel Netflix series it remains to be seen how the character will be seen on television or on the big screen in the future. Nothing has been said officially by Marvel in any capacity but it was previously reported that the characters from these shows are on ice for at least a few more years due to the contracts

But that doesn’t mean Bernthal is giving up on Frank Castle, as he previously stated that the character will always be with him.

Unseen, and unfinished Punisher rough sketch pic.twitter.com/KhZt9BhbDO — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) March 23, 2020

“Frank Castle is 100% in my bones and in my heart,” Bernthal explained previously. “Over the years, the character has resonated with the law enforcement community and the military community and the comic book audience, and being a part of that I revere and I’m enormously grateful for. Frank Castle, the place where he’s at and the journey where he’s at, is something that I bought into wholeheartedly. He will always have a place in my heart and I will always be very protective of him and that project.”

Writer Adam G. Simon (Point Blank) previously shared his pitch for a new Punisher movie both set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which also acknowledged the events of the Netflix TV series and kept Bernthal in the role.

“In my take, we find Frank Castle as we left him at the end of the series, only now completely aware of the threat that superheroes and villains pose to mankind,” Simon told ComicBook.com. “So, Frank Castle has to go gunning for the person who he feels is responsible for the innumerable civilian casualties. The one who started it all by organizing these weapons of mass destruction to come together. Nick Fury. The twist is that Frank is being used, he spots the double-cross early at the end of act one. From that point on, we have a 3:10 to Yuma situation. Frank and Fury on the run from everyone, heroes and villains. It’s 3:10 to Yuma meets Leon: The Professional by way of Winter Soldier.”

Stay tuned for details on the potential future of Frank Castle.