Hilarious Joker Meme Sets Up One of Avengers: Endgame’s Best Moments

With the release of another comic book movie, fans have taken to the Internet with the creation of memes celebrating some of the noteworthy scenes from Joker. But a popular image uses one of the scenes to instead pay tribute to one of the most iconic scenes in Avengers: Endgame. The scene from Joker is where Joaquin Phoenix’s character decides to use the moniker as his stage name before appearing on a talk show, so the meme’s creator used the template to show how Falcon returned to the fight after being returned after the snap.

Check out the image below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan-favorite line of “on your left” originated in Captain America: The Winter Soldier when Steve Rogers repeatedly lapped Sam Wilson while the two were running on the National Mall, striking up a friendship between the two that has become a highlight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most emotional moments in Avengers: Endgame occurs when all hope seems to be lost as Thanos and his army stand against the lonely Cap, but then Falcon chimes in on the intercom and repeats the phrase to his friend, resulting in Doctor Strange’s portals opening up and many snapped allies returning to the fight.

And with the popularity of Joker, which is dominating the box office in its opening week, we shouldn’t be surprised to see a meme crossing over two of the most popular comic book movies of the year.

It remains to be seen how Falcon will change now that he has Cap’s shield, but we’ll get our first look at his evolution when the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres next year. And while Rogers is reportedly retired after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Falcon actor Anthony Mackie is still hopeful Chris Evans will make an appearance.

“No, there is no good part about it,” Mackie told IMDB about filming a Marvel project without Evans. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a thousand times, Chris is one of my closest friends. And when the three of us get together, it’s hell and anarchy. So hopefully we’ll have him around to cause some trouble on set.”

Marvel Studios will release The Falcon and the Winter Soldier exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2020.