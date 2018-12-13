Jon Bernthal Celebrates ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Netflix Release Announcement With New Image

Netflix and Marvel’s The Punisher is hitting the streaming service this January, and to celebrate star Jon Bernthal is sharing a new image from the show.

The new image shows Bernthal’s Frank Castle charging in with that iconic white skull. Whoever is the unfortunate target doesn’t stand a chance, though we aren’t sure what the context of the image is. What we do know is that you can expect more all-out action like this when Castle returns in season 2.

You can check out the new image below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) on Dec 12, 2018 at 10:44am PST

The second season of Punisher is expected to feature Castle throwing down with the full-blown Jigsaw, something teased at the end of last season. It was there that Castle faced off against Billy Russo, and during the confrontation Castle severely damaged Russo’s face in a mirror. We didn’t see the grisly effects of that, but we will likely get that in season 2.

The status of future seasons of Punisher is up in the air, but for Bernthal, he is perfectly fine with playing the character for as long as he’s around.

“For me, it’s not about — I have no aspirations or desire to do anything besides what I’m doing. I love this character, I believe in him, he’s in my bones, I feel honored to play him, and I want to keep playing him,” Bernthal told fans at ACE Comic Con. “So in all honesty, there’s no part of me that says, ‘Oh, I hope I’m in the movies.’ It’s whatever it’ll be. That being said, there’s one character and one actor that I just have the utmost respect for in the Marvel Universe and without a question, it’s Tom (Holland).”

The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Ben Barnes (Billy Russo/Jigsaw), Jason R Moore (Curtis Hoyle), Floriana Lima (Krista Dumont), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Giorgia Whigham (Amy Bendix).

It is expected that this will be the final season in The Punisher, at least if Netflix‘s previous cancellations of Marvel shows are anything to go by. Netflix canceled Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil earlier this year, and since the relationship between Netflix and Marvel doesn’t seem to be getting any better, we doubt Punisher and Jessica Jones will last much longer.

Of course, that does free up the characters for use on the big screen or on another network, possibly even Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney +, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.