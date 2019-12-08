Juice WRLD, Rapper Featured on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Soundtrack, Has Died at 21

TMZ broke the sad news this morning that Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Juice WRLD, passed away after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport. The rapper and singer, who only just turned 21-years-old last week, is best known to comic book fans for his song “Hide” featuring Seezyn, which was featured on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. According to TMZ, the young artist suffered a seizure while walking through the airport soon after landing from California.

“Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene,” TMZ writes.

They add that Juice was “still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital,” but was “pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.” Currently, the cause of the seizure is unknown.

TMZ shares that the rapper chose his stage name because he was inspired by Tupac Shakur’s performance in the 1992 movie Juice. The young talent was rising up quickly in the music world after he “almost climbed to the top of the charts in 2018.” He had his first big hit last summer, “Lucid Dreams,” which rose to #2. He also had a hit remixed song with Lil Yachty titled “All Girls Are the Same.”

“In fact, it was that song’s success that drew the attention of Interscope Records … which signed him to a multi-million dollar contract,” TMZ writes. “One month after releasing his first studio album, ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ … Juice released the 2-track EP, ‘Too Soon,’ as a tribute to Lil Peep and XXXTentacion.”

Juice WRLD last posted on Instagram four days ago to celebrate his birthday:

You can listen to the late singer’s song from the Spider-Verse soundtrack here.

Last month, it was announced that Sony would be making a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which his set to be released in two years. Hopefully, the creators will honor Juice WRLD by featuring him on their soundtrack once again.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be arriving on April 8, 2022.