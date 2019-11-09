Karen Gillan Interested in Exploring Nebula and Gamora Relationship Without Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise of films has explored what it means to have a found family, showcasing people from different corners of the universe coming together and forging a bond beyond blood. But there are still two key characters that started out hating each other, who come to have one of the strongest relationships in the entire series. And that relationship is further explored in Avengers: Endgame, when Nebula and Gamora decide to team up and help Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against their father, the Mad Titan known as Thanos.

With plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this will be the first Marvel film featuring Nebula and Gamora without the shadow of Thanos looming large. And actress Karen Gillan is excited to explore that aspect along with her co-star Zoe Saldana. While speaking at Comic Con Paris, Gillan was asked about what fans can expect to take place between her character Nebula and Gamora in the next film.

“I don’t know. I think I would love to see what their relationship is now that their father, the source of the abuse, is out of the picture,” Gillan said of Thanos. “I think that would be really interesting to see if they can form a normal, sisterly, loving relationship.”

It will be a while before we get to see what happens in the franchise, as filmmaker James Gunn is committed to finishing The Suicide Squad for DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures before pivoting back to Marvel Studios for the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

But there’s still a lot of projects in the pipeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans shouldn’t get too stressed out just yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

