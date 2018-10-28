Karl Urban on the Possibility of Him Playing Another Marvel Character

Karl Urban has already played on Marvel Cinematic Universe character. Could he come back as another?

ComicBook.com attended Dallas Fan Days 2018. Urban was a guest there and during his panel, a fan asked which Marvel Comics character he’d like to play

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Skurge,” Urban said, jokingly referring to the Marvel Comics character he did play in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. “Skurge’d be a good one to be. I don’t know if I could ever do it, but if I could, it’d be that one.”

More seriously, Urban admitted that he hadn’t really given the idea of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as another character much thought.

“Listen, I don’t know,” he said. “That’s a really great question. I don’t know, I haven’t even thought about the possibility of doing anything else in that world. And I don’t know if you even can, once you play something in the Marvel Universe, I don’t know if you can come back and be someone else. Can you?”

Maybe he can’t come back as a new Marvel character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Urban would love a shot at playing a different Marvel character in a Deadpool sequel.

“Yes, I will,” Urban said. “I’d love to be in a Deadpool movie. I’ve seen Julian Dennison [who’s from] New Zealand was in Deadpool 2. I love Deadpool and I certainly, when I watched the first one I saw that there were similarities, particularly in the opening sequence, that reminded me a lot of, and I think they drew some inspiration from, Dredd, at least cinematographically the way Dredd was shot. Sorry. Dredd was a little bit before it’s time in terms of being an “R” rated comic book movie.

“I thought Deadpool was fantastic and Ryan Reynolds is just a beast. Yeah. He did such a good job on that.”

Would you like to see Urban return as a new Marvel Comics character? Let us know in the comments!

Thor: Ragnarok is now available on home media.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.