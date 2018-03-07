‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Karl Urban on the Possibility of Returning as Skurge

Karl Urban made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Ragnarok, playing the Asgardian Skurge the Executioner.

Skurge was a listless, working-class Asgardian searching for a larger purpose. He believed he found that purpose when Hela made him her henchman during her attempt to take the throne and return Asgard to its old, expansionist days.

When Thor and his allies came to stop Hela and destroy Asgard in the process, Skurge had a crisis of conscience. At first he huddled with the refugees fleeing the realm, but eventually, he found his courage and his purpose and sacrificed himself fighting Hela’s horde to give the other Asgardians a chance to make it to safety.

But was that the end for Skurge, or could he return? And if he did return, would it undercut his redemptive arc in Thor: Ragnarok?

“That’s a good question,” Urban said speaking to ComicBook.com over the phone. “Firstly, I just had such a fantastic time working on Thor. A lot of laughs. You know, I think they actually explored in the comics the afterlife and brought a couple of those characters back, including him. So, if the opportunity presented itself, I absolutely would love to come back and play Skurge again. He’s such a fun character, and if not, then I’m very good with where it ended because it was a great little arc.”

Urban is correct. While Skurge has not been resurrected, his exploits have continued in the afterlife realms of Valhalla and Hel. He was recruited in Grandmaster’s Legion of the Unliving. He and the other inhabitants of Valhalla joined with other Asgardians and the New Mutants in fighting Hela’s army. He was also summoned as part of the Enchantress’s undead legion to fight the Avengers and defended the throne of Hel when Thor’s sister, Angela, tried to take it from Hela.

The future of the Thor films is currently unclear. Chris Hemsworth will play the god of thunder in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel but that will complete his contract with Marvel Studios. After the series was reinvented in Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth has stated that he could be convinced to sign on for more adventures.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available on Blu-ray and other home media. Karl Urban stars in the noir thriller Bent, opening in theaters on March 9th.