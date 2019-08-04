Kat Dennings Is Excited for Natalie Portman’s Return in Thor: Love and Thunder

The God of Thunder will be the first superhero to get a fourth solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like Thor: Love and Thunder will bring his journey full circle. With director Taika Waititi also returning to write the followup to Thor: Ragnarok, they’ll also be joined by actress Natalie Portman and her surprising reprisal of Jane Foster.

While we’re not sure if Darcy will be joining Jane in her journey toward becoming the next Thor, actress Kat Dennings is excited to see Portman’s return to Marvel Studios with Waititi in the director’s chair.

“I love that. I think that’s genius. It is so smart, and it’s accurate [from the comics]. I am so excited. As a fan of Marvel projects, I am so excited,” Dennings told PEOPLE Magazine.

In the comics, Jane Foster becomes the new God of Thunder after Thor Odinson becomes unworthy and loses his hammer. However, in Thor: Ragnarok, Mjolnir was destroyed entirely, though the Uru metal was seemingly left on Earth. It’s entirely possible for the pieces to be reassembled, and for Jane Foster to become endowed with the power of Thor after she picks up the hammer.

As far as Denning’s role in the film, even she doesn’t know if she’s coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I hope so! We’d all like to know that answer, I don’t know as of right now,” Dennings said. “I would like to, I am a huge fan of [director Taika Watiti], he’s one of my favorite directors of all time. He’s incredible. So purely from a thing of I love all of those people, I love Marvel and I would love to go back. I also really want to work with him, but I don’t know.”

ComicBook also spoke with the actress and asked her about a possible return, but she said that no one from Marvel has reached out to her yet.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige praised the comic book inspiration from the Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman storyline during an interview with CNN at San Diego Comic-Con.

“We love the story — it’s one of the best comic runs recently,” Feige recently explained to CNN. “[Director Taika Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.