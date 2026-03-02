10 Best Fighters in the X-Men Comics

The X-Men have given fans some of the bestselling comics in the history of the medium. One of the big selling points of their stories have been the big fights. The team exists to fight against the greatest threats to the mutant race, and training in battle, learning to work together, and master their powers have forged them into some of the most formidable fighters out there. Their enemies are often just as skilled, and this has led to some of the coolest fights you can imagine. The X-Men and their foes are some of the most potent out there, true warriors that never say die.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Men and their enemies thrive in a world that fears and hates them, and they’ve only been as successful as they have been because of their fighting skills. They’re some of the most powerful, skilled fighters out there, and many of them have become legends. These ten X-Men characters are the best fighters around, and their battles are some of the coolest ever.

10) Juggernaut

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Juggernaut has been battling the X-Men since the beginning of the team, and has long been one of the best fighters around. Cain Marko isn’t some master martial artist or anything; he was trained as a soldier, but he’s more known for his Cytorrak-given super strength and durability. This power is what has made him such a great fighter. He can stand and fight with some of the most powerful beings on Earth like Hulk and Thor, and this has made him one of the feared fighters on the planet. He might just be a guy who runs at people and punches them, but he’s so strong, that’s all he needs to do.

9) Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops is one of the best X-Men, and he has the fighting skills to prove it. The hero is one of the most well-trained mutants ever, having mastered combat in the Danger Room over the years. He’s an expert with his optic blasts, and has trained in several martial arts. He’s an amazing tactician, and has proven to be just as dangerous without his optic blasts as he is with them. He’s an amazing fighter, and is always one of the most dangerous heroes in the field. His biggest weakness is the fact that he’s mostly just a glass cannon; he can do a lot of damage, but he can’t take a lot of damage.

8) Cable

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cable is the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor. He was always meant to be one of the most formidable mutants ever, but he took a weird road to get there. He was infected with a techno-organic virus as a toddler, and sent to the future. He was trained by Askani (his alternate universe sister Rachel Summers) to control the virus with his mental powers, and became the greatest soldier of the future, battling the forces of Apocalypse. He came back in time to destroy his foe’s chances of taking over the world, and has used his fighting skills to become one of the greatest mutant soldiers ever. There are few mutants out there with his kind of skill.

7) Psylocke

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Once upon a time, Elizabeth Braddock had her mind put in the body of ninja assassin Kwannon. Psylocke became one of the most skilled fighters on the team but eventually Betsy and Kwannon were put back in their bodies. Kwannon has proven to be one of the team’s greatest fighters in the years since. Betsy had always used her skills well while in her body, but Kwannon is the real deal. She did all of the training, living and breathing martial arts for years before her life was derailed. She’s a better fighter than ever, and one of the most formidable mutants out there.

6) Gambit

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gambit has become a superstar since his debut in the early ’90s, and is one of the X-Men’s greatest fighters. He showed this from the beginning, helping Storm survive against impossible odds to get back to the team. Since then, he’s showed just how great a fighter he is, even getting wins against his most skilled teammates, like Wolverine. His agility is his greatest weapon. Sure, he’s great with his quarterstaff and his powers make him one of the team’s best long range attackers, but his speed and acrobatics have helped him tackle the toughest enemies out there. Remy is constantly beating enemies he shouldn’t be able to touch, showing how tough he really is.

5) Sabretooth

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sabretooth has become massively popular over the years, taking his place among the most well-known X-villains. Victor Creed has been out there for over a century, using his animalisitic mutant powers to become one of the most dangerous assassins. He’s been a soldier and a spy, training in numerous fighting styles to become one of the most dangerous people on the planet. He depends more on his strength, speed, claws, and ferocity than his martial skills, but he’s so good that this actually makes him even tougher. His main move in a fight is causing as much pain as possible, and he’s an expert on pain.

4) Mystique

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mystique is one of the X-Men’s greatest villains, and her fighting skills make her way more tougher than she has any right being. Raven Darkholme is a master shapeshifter, and has learned to combine that power with her talents to become the most dangerous mutant mercenary on Earth. She can use her powers to get close to anyone, and strike in the guise of anyone. She’s the ultimate ambush predator, and that’s before we get to how well she’s learned to use shapeshifting in combat. On top of that, she’s a master of firearms and explosives, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to weapon mastery. She’s an all-time great, and can take down almost anyone in her way.

3) Nightcrawler

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nightcrawler is the heart of the X-Men, and has grown into one of the greatest fighters around. His powers give him amazing agility and the power to stick to surfaces, allowing him to become an expert acrobatic combatant, and that’s before we get to how well he’s integrated teleportation into combat. He’s constantly moving, whether it be jumping around or BAMFing, and this has made him a very hard enemy to hit. He’s a master of building up momentum and using it to his advantage, and is an expert with a sword, whether he’s holding it in his hand or his tail (he can also swordfight with his feet). He’s a whirling dervish in battle, and his enemies never know what hit them once he starts going.

2) Wolverine

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine has survived the most brutal fights imaginable over his long life. Logan has spent decades fighting, mastering numerous martial arts, and fighting in every major conflict over the decades of his life. He’s been a soldier, a spy, a mercenary, and an assassin, and is an expert at killing. All of that is enhanced by his healing factor and adamantium skeleton. He can a take a tremendous beating, allowing him to get up close and tear into his enemies with his unbreakable claws. He’s strong, fast, and tough, and he’s long been the greatest fighter in the X-Men.

1) Apocalypse

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Apocalypse has been around for thousands of years, battling against Rama-Tut (the future Kang the Conqueror) in Ancient Egypt. He was raised to be a warrior, and has spent the intervening decades proving that he was the ultimate survivor. He’s a master swordsman and tactician, and is proficient with all kinds of weapons technology. His Celestial armor is all but impregnable, and his powers give him super strength, completely control over his molecular structure, and various energy powers. He’s fought against everything you can imagine, from aliens to extradimensional invaders to future conqueror to heroes and villains, and has survived all of it, showing how skilled he really is.

Who do you think if the best fighter in the X-Men comics? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!