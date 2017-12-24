Kendrick Lamar Teases ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Song

All of the Black Panther trailers have had one thing — other than tantalizing looks at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s Wakanda — and that’s incredible music. And if a tease in a new music video is any indication, the film is going to have an amazing soundtrack, too.

In the video for Kendrick Lamar‘s “LOVE,” sharp-eyed fans spotted a quick tease of the film’s soundtrack. With Lamar standing on a set, a faceless director flashes a clapboard on the screen very briefly. The clapboard reads “B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon.” You can check out an image of the tease below.

While “Legend Has It” by Run the Jewels and “BagBak” by Vince Staples have been the two other songs heard in the film’s other trailers, this tease appears to confirm that Lamar is contributing something to the Black Panther soundtrack. And Lamar contributing to the soundtrack wouldn’t mark the first time his music has been connected to the film. During San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, Lamar’s “DNA” was included in the movie’s trailer as played in Hall H. Director Ryan Coogler told the Los Angeles Times in July that the song was a perfect fit for the trailer and Black Panther itself.

“The lyrics are amazing — a lot of Kendrick’s are,” Coogler said. “It’s actually oddly literal for our trailer’s purposes — and I think a lot of the cultural things we’re dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community.”

The film, which is expected to have a bigger opening weekend than DC”s recent Justice League movie, is one of the most-anticipated films for 2018. It also marks a number of firsts for Marvel’s successful movie universe, including the first movie star a predominantly black cast as well as be made by a predominantly black crew. Even the film’s setting is unique as the fictional African nation of Wakanda is a nation untouched by the influence of the Western world or colonization, something that makes what star Lupita Nyong’o recently told Vogue makes Black Panther “brave for an action film.”

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker, Black Panther opens February 16.