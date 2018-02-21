Kendrick Lamar and SZA Being Sued Over ‘Black Panther’ Music Video

Black Panther: The Album may be at the top of the Billboard charts, but now Kendrick Lamar and SZA are being sued over the video to one of its lead singles.

As reported by TMZ, British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor is suing Lamar and SZA over the video for “All the Stars,” with Viktor claiming that the artists used her artwork in their visuals for the video despite having previously declined to have her work used.

Viktor is specifically claiming that the video “All the Stars” uses elements from her fine art titled “Constellations I,” “Constellations II,” and Constellations III” in the official “All the Stars” music video. Her claims indicate that the video mimics not just the “unique look and feel” of her works, but also employs “specific copyrightable elements” and “stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns.” She’s suing for damages, but also is seeking an injunction that would prohibit Lamar and SZA from using her artwork in in promotion for Black Panther: The Album.

Viktor also claims that she was contacted by representatives from Marvel in November 2016 and December 2017 asking to either use her artwork in the film and its promotion or for her to create original work for them, but that she declined both offers. According to the New York Times, Viktor’s lawyer attempted to resolve the copyright issue outside of court before Black Panther hit theaters, with the lawyer having sent a letter to Top Dawg Entertainment’s Anthony Tiffith — who helped curate and produce Black Panther: The Album — asking for a public apology for unauthorized use of the art as well as a license fee to no avail.

For her part, Viktor shared a post on Facebook Monday thanking people for their support while also sharing images of her work.

“Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming support and messages over the past week,” Viktor wrote. “I apologize for not being able to respond to each person, but know that I have read and truly appreciate your powerful words of encouragement. Feel reassured – I am seeking justice.”

