Marvel Studios Has Revealed Phase 4 Plans To Anthony Mackie

✖

Very few people have the keys to the kingdom when it comes to full plans for Marvel Studios. Anthony Mackie is one of those people. The actor who has been portraying Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The Winter Soldier is set to make his first post-Avengers: Endgame appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in March. The series will see him star alongside Sebastian Stan in what was originally going to be the first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. With the show on the way, Mackie admits he knows much more about Phase 4 than only what is happening in this series.

As it turns out, Mackie was given the full Phase 4 tour by Marvel Studios in top secret fashion. "You know how all the 14-year-old girls have that little noise machine that they sleep with? Like the little wind thing?" Mackie said, setting the scene of how he saw the future while talking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "They bring you in a room and turn on four of those, close the curtains, and they literally just run down on black board the gauntlet of what's gonna happen."

His reaction to it all: "We'll see. Good luck!"

As for whether or not that future includes more appearances by The Falcon himself, Mackie claims he is not a part of any other upcoming titles outside of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. "I am gamefully unemployed. There's a pandemic going on," he said when asked if he has more Marvel work on the way. "I'm chilling out and doing a lot of fishing. This is fishing and hunting season so I've gotta stock up the freezer and get ready for summer."

Still, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will give fans a whole new perspective of Mackie's Sam Wilson as he charges toward fully embracing the role of Captain America, while having some silly fun along the way. "You get to see Sebastian and I at our worst behavior," he says. "There were times they had to shut us down like, 'Guys, go to your trailer and come back in 10 minutes.'"

As for whether or not there will be two Captain America's following a report of Chris Evans returning to the part, "I've heard that. I've seen that," Mackie says. "Look, Chris is my boy, so if they're getting the band back together, I'd be very happy with that."

Are you excited for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on March 19? You should join our Phase Zero podcast, a Marvel-centric series with new episodes every Friday, and feel free to hit me up on Instagram any time!