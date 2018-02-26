Marvel Star Chris Pratt Asks for Prayers for Kevin Smith

It was a scary night for Clerks director and longtime comic nerd Kevin Smith, who shared that he had a life-threatening heart attack following one of his on-stage performances. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the news, and folks on Twitter quickly took to sharing their love for Smith online.

Though he’s never been featured in one of Smith’s films, or gotten up on-stage alongside the filmmaker, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt had a lot to say regarding Smith after the health scare was made public.

In a couple of Tweets, Pratt asked his followers to pray for Smith, and reveled that the director had been a big influence on his life.

“Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer,” Pratt wrote in his first tweet. “Can you please pray with me people!?” The message with concluded with praying hands and heart emojis.

Pratt’s second tweet was more about Smith’s influence on his life, and that the 1994 Clerks film helped him in high school.

“Praying for you. I will continue to,” Pratt said. “You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired.”

All of this came about in the early hours of Monday morning, when Smith shared a selfie of himself in a hospital bed, explaining that he came close to losing his life the night before.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith explained in the tweet. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”