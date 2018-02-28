Kevin Smith Speaks Out On Backlash Chris Pratt Got Over Praying For Him

Earlier this week, filmmaker Kevin Smith took to social media to alert his followers to having experienced a near-fatal heart attack, promising that he was on the road to recovery. The internet immediately began expressing their support of Smith, including Chris Pratt, who offered thoughts and prayers to the filmmaker, resulting in fans bizarrely criticizing the Guardians of the Galaxy star. In more stable condition, Smith hosted a Facebook Live session in which he addressed the backlash.

“Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f-cking put up a nice tweet, saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t know you that much, but I love Clerks and I’m praying for you,’ and, apparently, some people were like, ‘F-ck your prayers,’ and attacked him and sh-t,” Smith shared. “And then [Guardians of the Galaxy director] James Gunn had to jump in and be like, ‘Ain’t nothing wrong with praying for a person, man.’ Number one, oh my God, thank you to Chris Pratt. How sweet was that? Star-Lord praying for me.”

Smith has regularly challenged ideals of various religious organizations with his films and podcasts, yet reminded everyone that, in some cases, all people can do is send positive thoughts out towards a person in time of need, even if you don’t share the same religious beliefs.

“But number two, yeah, please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time,” Smith admitted. “Prayer, whether you’re religious or not, somebody saying, ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good-intentioned, it’s very nice. Especially because it’s not like Chris Pratt was like, ‘Move over, I’m going to reach my hands over into his chest and save him, save f-cking Silent Bob’s life myself.’”

Another reason why some fans are particularly edgy with the phrase “thoughts and prayers” right now is due to how often it is the go-to response of politicians in the wake of tragedies that could have potentially been averted. Most recently, the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting resulted in 17 casualties, with many individuals feeling that number could have been lower with stricter gun laws. Rather than take action towards developing those laws, many politicians were quick to offer their “thoughts and prayers” to all those affected.

Based on his attitude during the Facebook Live video, Smith appears to be getting back to his old self, despite this being a surprising setback to his daily life.

