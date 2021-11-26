Kid Thanos Sets His Murderous Sights on the Avengers

A grown-up Thanos is a terrifying force of nature, but an even younger version of the Mad Titan is nothing to underestimate. Avengers #50, also the Legacy #750 issue of the Marvel Comics series, will wrap up some storylines from writer Jason Aaron’s tenure while also teeing up all-new adventures for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The biggest story to come sends the Avengers into the multiverse, leading to a spinoff title called Avengers Forever featuring Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man. It will also re-introduce the Multiversal Masters of Evil and perhaps their most fearsome member, Kid Thanos.

A preview of Avengers #50 puts the spotlight on Kid Thanos, who fans first met in Avengers #38 that teased new threats to come in the Marvel Universe. Those threats and others were revealed to be caused by Mephisto, who has orchestrated events throughout the Marvel timeline, including manipulating a young Thanos to clash with the prehistoric Avengers, guiding Hulk to a confrontation with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, interacting with the X-Man villain Apocalypse, and more.

As for Kid Thanos, the preview shows him leading an army of robots against Ka-Zar, in what could possibly be the Savage Land. However, there are clues that things aren’t as simple as they may seem. For example, a caption tells readers this conflict takes place “Elsewhere. Elsewhen,” meaning it probably isn’t the present-day or the main Marvel 616 Universe. Kid Thanos also mentions the knife Ka-Zar is wielding doesn’t look like it comes from “this Stone Age time period,” alluding to Kid Thanos and Ka-Zar being time travelers.

Another thing worth pointing out about Kid Thanos is aside from his physical looks, he behaves nothing like the villain responsible for wiping out half of all life in the universe. Instead of possessing the Infinity Gauntlet, Kid Thanos totes around an oversized blaster rifle and levitates on a hoverboard. Ka-Zar is able to take out a few of Kid Thanos’ hench-robots, but winds up taking a blast to his shoulder, where the preview ends things.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of issue #750 of Avengers, and I’m looking to celebrate the rich history of the title and its iconic characters by using this issue as the gargantuan-sized kick-off for a story that’ll be as wildly sweeping and swing-for-the-fences epic as it can possibly be,” Aaron said when the issue was originally announced.

The solicitation for Avengers #50 states, “Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of ‘World War She-Hulk!’ Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!”

What do you think of Kid Thanos? Avengers #50 goes on sale December 1st.