Kirsten Dunst Announces She Is Expecting Second Child

✖

Kirsten Dunst is expecting her second child! The actress shared the news in the form of a photoshoot for W Magazine with photographer Sofia Coppola. The star of the original Spider-Man franchise shared the news on Tuesday's W Magazine cover reveal, posing on the second cover of the magazine's Directors Issue. Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons have a 2-year-oold son currently, by the name of Ennis Howard. There is no word yet on whether or not the couple is expecting a son or a daughter this time around.

“It’s just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you’ve seen each other have children,” Dunst said of her friendship with Coppola, “There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that’s not your family.”

Plemons and Dunst have been together since they began dating in 2016. They were engaged in 2017 and welcomed their son Ennis to the family in 2018. Check out the second cover of W Magazine's Directors Issue edition, which features Dunst along with Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones.

Presenting the second cover of the Directors Issue cover, starring #ElleFanning, @kirstendunst and @iamrashidajones in 'All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go,' directed by Sofia Coppola. Read more here: https://t.co/SOXLi75l3P pic.twitter.com/3wzGbZCarF — W Magazine (@wmag) March 30, 2021

This will certainly throw a wrench in the many rumors, reports, and speculations by fans of Dunst's role as Mary-Jane who have claimed she will be reprising the gig in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though it is possible she worked on the film early in its production before safely returning home. Despite all of the rumors, Tom Holland claims to have never met Dunst.

Dunst and Plemons recently shared information about their relationship, explaining that their deep bond was forged while working on Fargo. The two discovered they had quite a bit in common and got to know each other while going through lines each night.

Congrats to Dunst and Plemons on their second child!