Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Addresses If Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield And Kirsten Dunst Return

✖

Despite rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man 3 are running rampant, Tom Hollland is not playing along or feeding into any of them. The actor who has portrayed Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for five movies so far is currently promoting his Cherry movie which, of course, means people are asking him about the upcoming Spider-Man movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Holland smoothly dodged any sort of confirmation of actors from previous Spider-Man franchises joining Marvel's Spider-Man 3. It seems like he leaned more towards denying them?

When asked when he last spent time with the likes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Kirsten Dunst, Holland was quick to imply it was not on a movie set. "I've never met Kirsten Dunst," he claims. "I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice. I'v ebumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's."

This, of course, could all be part of the game to protect spoilers. Actors covering up castings as a means to preserve a surprise or spoiler from reaching th audience before it intended is becoming more and more common, like Sasha Banks claiming she was only in one episode of The Mandalorian, knowing her Koska Reeves character returned for one of the show's most integral moments.

When the interviewer directly suggested Maguire, Garfield, and Dunst are suspected to be in Spider-Man 3, Holland downplayed it entirely. "If they are, they haven't told me yet," he said. "That's something Marvel would do. 'So, that's who that tennis ball was!'" While he might just be playing the game, is there actually a chance Marvel Studios and Sony are keeping cast members separated or a surprise to each other, like how Tony Stark's funeral was described to them as a wedding? Or, are they actually not in the movie? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see the previous Spider-Man movie casts brought into an MCU story for Spider-Man 3? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, theories, news, and exclusive insights, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes release every Friday on all major podcast platforms.