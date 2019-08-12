Last Call for Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray Pre-Orders

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame finally drops on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray tomorrow, August 12th. If you haven’t reserved a copy yet, we’ve listed all of your best pre-order options below along with an official breakdown on the special features. Note that Amazon has a listing up for Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray, but they haven’t offered it for pre-order. It may turn up there in the coming days.

The list of Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray / Digital special features are as follows:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

