LEGO Captain America Shield Replica Set Is On Sale Now

It's the beginning of a new month, and that means there are loads of new LEGO sets to get your hands on. One of the biggest releases for June 2023 is this model of Captain America's shield as it appeared in the MCU. At 3128-pieces, it promises to be a fun and challenging build for adults. When complete, a display piece measuring 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter will be your reward.

The 76262 Marvel Captain America Shield LEGO set also includes a Captain America minifigure holding a shield and Thor's hammer, Mjölnir. it is available to pre-order now here at the LEGO Shop priced at $199.99. Note that you'll get Pirate Ship Playground set as a gift with LEGO purchases of $100 or more until June 3rd.

Speaking of Captain America, the next film in the franchise is dubbed Captain America: New World Order, and it is slated to hit theaters on May 3rd 2024. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore about what's next for Sam Wilson. The executive gestured toward some very key differences between Steve Rogers and the new Captain America as Phase 4 and 5 build the ramp toward The Multiverse Saga.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," New World Order producer Nate Moore previously told us during the podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Falcon and Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman, Captain America: New World Order will feature faces both old and new: The Incredible Hulk's Tim Blake Nelson returns as the gamma-powered Leader, Danny Ramirez takes flight as the new Falcon, and Shira Haas makes her MCU debut as the Israeli superhero Sabra. Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford replaces the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role he'll reprise in Thunderbolts, slated to release two months later on July 26th, 2024.