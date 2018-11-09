This Life-Size Venom Bust is a Real Conversation Starter

This massive life-size Marvel Venom bust measures 27.5-inches tall and 16.5-inches wide. Needless to say, it’s something that’s aimed at the most serious collectors, but we would like to think that someone, somewhere would buy it as a standalone piece. We’re picturing it prominently displayed in their home amongst the nomal stuff they bought at IKEA. It would be a conversation starter that’s for sure – especially if it was placed next to this.

Unfortunately, making this dream home scenario a reality isn’t going to be cheap. The life-size Venom bust is available to pre-order right here for a whopping $1,195 with shipping slated for June – August 2019. It’s a limited edition, naturally, so even at that price it’s likely to sell out. The official description is available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sideshow is proud to present the Venom Life-Size Bust, putting the ultimate symbiote on your shelf in epic 1:1 scale.

The Venom Life-Size Bust measures 27.5″ tall, bringing Eddie Brock and his symbiote straight from the Marvel universe to your collection. Venom’s massive maw features jagged fangs and his iconic, terrifying tongue on full display. Clear resin drool glistens from his teeth and tongue, giving the Venom Life-Size Bust an added degree of disgusting realism!



The fiberglass Venom Life-Size Bust has been sculpted with painstaking detail to capture his monstrous presence. His muscular shoulders are detailed with dynamic black symbiote textures, providing a stark contrast to his glossy white eyes and the raised spider-symbols on his chest and back. A sleek, simple black base puts the focus on Venom’s terrifying silhouette, while complimenting the other Marvel Life-Size collectibles from Sideshow.

Prepare to host this sinister symbiote in your collection like never before! Add the Venom Life-Size Bust to your Marvel collectibles today.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.