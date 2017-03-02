Logan's X-23 Star Dafne Keen Stays in Touch With Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman

✖

When Logan hit theaters in 2017, it marked a clear end of the road for Hugh Jackman's tenure as X-Men legend Wolverine. However, it seemed to be a beginning for Dafne Keen in the part of X-23. After one thing lead to another and Disney acquired Fox and the X-Men cinematic rights with the studio, the future for all of the Marvel characters as they were portrayed under the Fox regime became uncertain. While highlights like Deadpool and X-23 have fans longing for more, the franchise as a whole looks due for a reboot. Whether or not Keen ever reprises a role in the Marvel movie worlds, she is keeping in touch with her Logan co-star Jackman and that's enough to warm our hearts just a little bit.

"Actually, I sent him a text the other day — we were chatting for a bit," Keen told Looper in an interview promoting her new title His Dark Materials. "We still stay in contact. He's been a massive, very important person in my life."

Jackman and Keen worked closely together for months on Logan before going on a global press tour where they took part in interviews and other promotional events together. Jackman seems to be serving as a mentor for her not only in character for Logan but also in real life. We love to see it.

As Keen moves forward with her acting career and navigating Hollywood, a mentor might be just what any young person in the entertainment needs. "I see [acting] as my future. But I don't think it's the only thing I'll do," Keen explained. "I really want to try other stuff, like directing, writing, and designing. I don't know. Definitely not producing. I absolutely admire producers, but producing a film is different from being a producer. I would be incapable of being a producer — too much organization, too many numbers. It's too much. I could not do it. But I would definitely want to wander into writing, directing, designing, and other stuff."

Still, she is unsure whether or not she will be reprising the role of X-23 for Marvel Studios, although some Deadpool 3 movement has given her and some fans hope. "I'm 100 percent hopeful. I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high in case it doesn't happen, but I really do hope it does because I loved playing Laura," Keen says. "She holds a very special place in my heart and she's an incredible character. And to be fair, the whole Deadpool 3 situation really, really made me happy because, obviously when Disney bought Fox, I suspected they weren't going to do any more R-rated films, but then greenlighting Deadpool is a great sign for other R-rated movies."

Do you want to see Keen play X-23 again? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!