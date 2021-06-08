Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Loki Nearly got a '70s-Themed One-Shot

✖

While Marvel Studios' upcoming series Loki will see the God of Mischief have quite a few adventures if trailers and teasers for the Disney+ series are any indication, it turns out that there was almost a very different story in mind for the trickster. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed during a press conference for the series that the character almost had a short film that saw Loki running a nightclub in the 1970s.

"There were ideas, as Tom will remember, for a short film, going back almost a decade for Loki in the '70s, like running a Studio 54 in the '70s," Feige explained. "I think we had some concept art of him on a horse. Thankfully, thanks to Michael [Waldron] and Kate [Herron], the show became infinitely more interesting than that, and the time periods are almost secondary to the story itself."

This 1970s adventure for Loki sounds like it would have been a Marvel One-Shot, a short film that was set in the MCU and offered a bit of backstory for characters and events in the films. Five such One-Shots were made between 2011 and 2014 and were included in-home release. While getting to see Loki running Studio 54 would have likely been a lot of fun, fans of the character certainly will appreciate having more to enjoy with Loki and it sounds like the series will have major implications for the future of the MCU.

“It’s tremendously important. It perhaps will have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far,” Feige told Empire Magazine. “What everybody thought about WandaVision, and was sort of true, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which was sort of true, is even more sort of true for Loki.”

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief for a new series set after Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs, and Michael Waldron serves as head writer. Tom Hiddleston leads the show as the titular villain. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th.