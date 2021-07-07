Loki Director Kate Herron Posts Behind the Scenes Photo of Alligator Loki

✖

The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," dropped on Disney+ today and featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) coming face to face with multiple Variants of himself including Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), and Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei). However, the Loki that has had everyone talking since last week's post-credit scene is Alligator Loki. The little creature, who has been confirmed to be an alligator, not a crocodile, is a bizarre and hilarious addition to the show and fans are loving it. In honor of the new episode, director Kate Herron took to Twitter yesterday to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Alligator Loki.

"Happy Episode Five 'Journey into Mystery' @LokiOfficial day! Here is one the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki," Herron wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here is one the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki pic.twitter.com/3WH57yt0Bz — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 7, 2021

Recently, Loki's head writer, Michael Waldron, spoke with Marvel.com and revealed Alligator Loki is not a character from the comics (unlike Frog Thor).

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron explained. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green." He added, "It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense ... You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... is coming to Disney+ in August, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.