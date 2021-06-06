Loki: First Reactions Hit Social Media
Loki is finally premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, which means many critics have already gotten to see the show's first two episodes. Based on the early reactions that are hitting Twitter, the show is off to a great start. While some folks didn't love the first episode, it sounds like they were officially won over by the story by the time the second episode was complete.
Loki follows the 2012 version of God of Mischief after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is set to star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."
You can check out some of the early reactions to Loki below...
"An Absolute Blast"
#Loki is an absolute blast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date. The connectivity of this show is evident and fans will appreciate every detail - Marvel has found a way to expand the MCU and do so in such a clever and unique way. pic.twitter.com/BOHPQVvArB— Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) June 6, 2021
Bromance Vibes
I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021
"Strongest Opening"
I don’t really know where to start praising #Loki, so I’ll just say it’s IMO the strongest opening for a Disney+ show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/i55dVQKng2— Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) June 6, 2021
ComicBook's Own Brandon Davis
#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.
Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.
Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021
"Unlike Anything They've Done Before"
The @LokiOfficial show is outstanding. Marvel continues to change things up, this is unlike anything they've done before. A focus on the god of mischief that gives us our best look at his character, his fears, his insecurities and his glorious purpose. Oh, and Owen Wilson rocks pic.twitter.com/jKERNTakMA— Giovanni Campea (@johncampea) June 6, 2021
Disney+ Has Another Hit
#LOKI is unpredictable in ways that I feel were lacking in Disney+'s other MCU shows. It doesn't waste time dragging out big reveals, leaving plenty of room for more and making it nearly impossible to telegraph what's coming next. We're all just along for the wild, glorious ride.— Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) June 6, 2021
"Rough Start"
#Loki gets off to a rough start with ep. 1, which is poorly paced and written but necessary to introduce the world of the TVA. Ep. 2 is a step up from that, the plot is introduced and the stage is set for a hard-hitting rest of the season.
Review @DiscussingFilm on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/1cnikv1dq1— Ariel (@AKARELK) June 6, 2021
ComicBook's Own Jenna Anderson
Oh my gosh, #Loki is excellent. The first two episodes are twisty, irreverent, and really earnest, and the cast is brilliant. It all feels so fresh while honoring so many incredibly specific comic elements, in a way that reminds me of diving into a stack of Bronze Age comics. pic.twitter.com/AFY0KIPNrK— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) June 6, 2021
"Marvel's Most Ambitious Project Yet!"
WOW! #LOKI may just be the BEST series of the #MCU so far. With a charismatic performance from Tom Hiddleston, remarkably clever writing, and stunning visual craftsmanship brought together by sharp direction, it results in Marvel’s most ambitious project yet! A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/tcQsEYbKXJ— Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) June 6, 2021
Fun for Twitter
I watched the first TWO episodes of #Loki and if you loved the social media experience of #WandaVision, you’re in for a treat.
When you hit as many home runs as the #MCU does, you can take big swings & that’s what this show is. #Loki feels grounded, but the scale is massive! pic.twitter.com/zcnVg8ZNi1— Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) June 6, 2021
"Clunky Premiere"
Got to see the first 2 episodes of #Loki and it’s really promising so far…
An okay but clunky premiere followed by a fantastic second episode, a intriguing crime thriller but also a series that excellently delves into Loki’s psyche.
Full review from @AKARELK on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/S0pZcyojMI— Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 6, 2021
ComicBook's Own Adam Barnhardt
#Loki starts off incredibly well. Top-shelf Marvel humor with bonkers time-traveling antics and a surprising amount of heart.
Hiddleston & Wilson are a splendid duo. Miss Minutes is a superstar.
Who knows where it goes, but the beginning has the makings of something special. pic.twitter.com/TTrOKXrWxY— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) June 6, 2021
"Cheeky Action Comedy"
WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy... pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021
Loki Forever!
I've seen the first two episodes of LOKI, and it's the best the character's ever been.
It's funny, smart as hell, and it's bringing the MCU some of the most epic storytelling we've seen so far. The cast is great, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are especially fantastic together. pic.twitter.com/udzSyNU7zM— Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 6, 2021