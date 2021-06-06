Loki: First Reactions Hit Social Media

Loki is finally premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, which means many critics have already gotten to see the show's first two episodes. Based on the early reactions that are hitting Twitter, the show is off to a great start. While some folks didn't love the first episode, it sounds like they were officially won over by the story by the time the second episode was complete.

Loki follows the 2012 version of God of Mischief after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is set to star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

You can check out some of the early reactions to Loki below...