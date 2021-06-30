Loki: 4 Things We Need to Find Out in Episode 4

✖

The fourth episode of Loki is nearly upon us and with each passing moment, more questions arise. Loki Episode 4 marks the beginning of the second half of the show's first season, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are currently stranded on an alien planet. They're on the run from the Time Variance Authority and now they're in the year 2077 one Lamentis-1, a moon currently in the midst of a world-ending event.

Stranded in what appears to be an inescapable scenario, we're hoping Loki Episode 4 answers the four following questions...

How do Loki and Sylvie escape Lamentis?

It stands to reason the two leave Lamentis-1 at some point, right? There are three episodes left and surely all three episodes wouldn't take place on the alien planet in the process of destruction. Interestingly enough, Loki Episode 3 went to great lengths to explain the TVA doorway tech the duo has can only be charged with the power from the moon's lone spaceship — only for that ship to explode in front of their faces in the episode's closing moments.

Conveniently enough, the earliest episodes of the series also explained that if you arrive somewhere immediately prior to an apocalypse, no matter what you do, it's impossible to cause a nexus event. That means that no matter what Loki and Sylvie do on Lamentis-1, there shouldn't be a way for the TVA to technically know they're there since a nexus event won't be created. Peculiar situation.

What's really at the bottom of the Golden Elevator?

Sylvie really wants to see what's at the bottom of the Golden Elevator heavily guarded by the members of the TVA. It's her firm belief the Time-Keepers are headquartered at the bottom of the plunge, but some aren't convinced the immortal beings are actually a thing. Regardless, Episode 4 would be a pretty good spot to reveal whether or not the Time-Keepers actually exist.

What will happen when the TVA agents find out they are variants?

Another bombsell dropped by Sylvie in Loki Episode 3 is that every person working for the TVA is a variant. Collected from the separate timelines the TVA prunes with each passing day, the variants are somehow mind-wiped and conned into working with the time-traveling organization. When they all find out they're effectively killing their own people when they prune the splinter timelines, what's going to go down?

So, how about Kang, eh?

We're really not trying to make it a Mephisto situation here, but it really makes sense for Kang to be inovlved in this plot in some shape, way, or form. The evidence is simply stacked too high, between Jonathan Majors' early casting to the involvement of the Time-Keepers and Ravonna Renslayer. Maybe Majors won't appear in the flesh this week, but we could get a nod or reference at the character's debut coming next week.

