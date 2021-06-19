Loki Fans Obsessed With His Mischievous Smile

Loki has now released two episodes to the masses, each of them a hit with fans of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Take Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and his infatuation with jetskis, as an example. The tidbit from from Loki Episode 2 became such a hit, it's now a meme across social media. The same goes for the titular trickster himself, providing fans with more mischievious screencaps that fans can't get enough of.

Most Loki stans can't stop talking about one moment in particular, immediately after the god of mischief tries hitting Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) with Mobius' aforementioned jetski magazine. The smile Tom Hiddleston flashes after the moment has become a hit with the stans, and they can't stop talking about it days after the episode premiered.

"There was always, initially in those early stories in the MCU, there was this duality between Thor and Loki and Loki and Thor, and Chris and I had defined these characters together in opposition," Hiddleston previously told MTV News. "I suppose Loki was always defined by his relationship to Thor and kind of vice versa. ... One of the things that I was excited by [in Loki] was actually in any drama, if you strip or take away from a character the things that are familiar, then something has to be revealed about what remains. So if you take Loki away from Thor, away from Asgard, away from all the things that he’s used to being around — what makes Loki, Loki?"

Keep scrolling to see what Loki fans are saying.