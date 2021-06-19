Loki Fans Obsessed With His Mischievous Smile
Loki has now released two episodes to the masses, each of them a hit with fans of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Take Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and his infatuation with jetskis, as an example. The tidbit from from Loki Episode 2 became such a hit, it's now a meme across social media. The same goes for the titular trickster himself, providing fans with more mischievious screencaps that fans can't get enough of.
Most Loki stans can't stop talking about one moment in particular, immediately after the god of mischief tries hitting Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) with Mobius' aforementioned jetski magazine. The smile Tom Hiddleston flashes after the moment has become a hit with the stans, and they can't stop talking about it days after the episode premiered.
"There was always, initially in those early stories in the MCU, there was this duality between Thor and Loki and Loki and Thor, and Chris and I had defined these characters together in opposition," Hiddleston previously told MTV News. "I suppose Loki was always defined by his relationship to Thor and kind of vice versa. ... One of the things that I was excited by [in Loki] was actually in any drama, if you strip or take away from a character the things that are familiar, then something has to be revealed about what remains. So if you take Loki away from Thor, away from Asgard, away from all the things that he’s used to being around — what makes Loki, Loki?"
Keep scrolling to see what Loki fans are saying.
Adorable Little Bean
prevnext
i have been staring at this picture for an alarming period of time..... it's just- seeing him ACTUALLY smile is so precious!!!! HAPPY #LOKI IS THE BEST LOKI! JUST LOOK AT HIMDKNDOJVNDBFEIBF ADORABLE LITTLE BEAN pic.twitter.com/rks8uOwKaA— loki's greek protector (@okeyeleftheria) June 19, 2021
Who Needs Handshakes
prevnext
I hereby proclaim that we, collectively as a society, should replace handshakes with #Loki smiles. pic.twitter.com/CAP4tDMG56— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) June 16, 2021
Mirror
prevnext
#Loki #Spoilers— Rose ✪ ४LOKI SPOILER ERA४ (@RoseMilo94) June 16, 2021
-
-
The way he mirrored the Mischief smile! pic.twitter.com/ONUfEifHED
Sry 'Bout That Miss Minutes
prevnext
#loki spoilers— hani 🦕💛 (@darkholdstrange) June 16, 2021
•
•
•
•
•
•
loki’s little smile after attacking miss minutes was so cute lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/aoglJppw60
So. Many. Smiles.
prevnext
episode two gave us so many loki smiles 😃 pic.twitter.com/hsYKpcAqfE— anna / spoilers (@starkshiddles) June 16, 2021
Kid Loki
prevnext
cw // #Loki spoilers
he is literally a kid playing with miss minutes, his smile doing so pic.twitter.com/IliKrb79le— nugget/loki! (@mohaesus) June 16, 2021
Genuine
I always love seeing one of Loki’s rare genuine smiles make an appearance. pic.twitter.com/rQFOUpP7Y3— Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) June 16, 2021
*****
The first two episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.0comments
What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev