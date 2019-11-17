New Marvel Studios Star Reportedly Playing Female Loki for Disney+ Series

The production for the Disney+ series Loki will explore the fate of the God of Mischief after he changed his future in Avengers: Endgame, revealing what happened after he stole the Tesseract and disappeared in the past. While he might have prevented his death at the hands of the Mad Titan Thanos, his future is much more uncertain as he’ll be facing a other major threats. But a new casting development might hint that the series will be influenced by some major events from Loki’s own comic book history.

Yesterday we learned that actress Sophia Di Martino has joined the cast of Loki and will star alongside Tom Hiddleston. Speculation about her role has run rampant, but a report from Deadline that credits a “source close to the production” states that Di Martino will play a female incarnation of Loki.

This would effectively revitalize the character and stay true to the continuity established in Thor and The Avengers, while pushing them in a new direction that borrows from the lore of Marvel Comics. It will also effectively allow Hiddleston to step out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while allowing the character to continue with new adventures as the franchise introduces more new blood into the mix.

The female version of Loki had a major role in the series The Mighty Avengers published in 2009, written by Dan Scott and Christos Gage with art by Khoi Pham. In this storyline, Loki was reborn as a woman and decided to manipulate the heroes by posing as the Scarlet Witch, forming her own team of Avengers as part of the “Dark Reign” storyline.

Hiddleston previously spoke with MTV News about the new series, and the actor expressed that Loki will go up against threats that he has not yet faced in his tenure with Marvel Studios.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” added Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Loki is currently set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in Spring 2021. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

