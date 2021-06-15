Loki: Kang the Conquerer Actor Jonathan Majors Responds to Speculation He's in Disney+ Series

✖

Is Kang in Loki? That's the one question most Marvel fans find themselves asking at this point in time. The series revolves around time travel and features a handful of characters closely related to the long-time Avengers baddie in the Marvel source material. Better yet, Marvel Studios has confirmed Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) is going to end up playing the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So it's a matter of time before he's at least teased, right?

Variety recently caught up with the actor and asked him if he'll appear in the live-action before Quantumania. Namely, the trade asked him if he's going to end up appearing in Loki. His response was simple enough, "I have no idea what you're talking about."

Take Gugu Mbatha-Raw as one example. The Black Mirror alumnus plays a character named Ravonna Renslayer, someone who often finds herself romantically involved with Kang. The actor previously told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that she'd love to appear with the character at one point or another.

"I would love that," Mbatha-Raw said. "I don't know. We shall see what happens, I couldn't possibly divulge any information about that."

"Well, luckily for me, the way that Kate Herron, our director, pitched it to me is that as we see Renslayer in the TVA and in Loki, this is somewhat of an origin story to what we know of in the comics," she added. "So, it sort of predates what's in the comics, which is kind of fun because, obviously, there's so many places that it can go."

Kang is closely associated with the Time-Keepers, a group of characters that oversee the Time Variance Authority. Throughout the first episode of Loki, the Time-Keepers are often referenced as the TVA looks to protect the group's "Sacred Timeline."

The stars, they slowly align.

