Kang Easter Egg Possibly Spotted In Loki Episode

✖

Loki Episode 4 is out in the world and some fans have found a sly Kang Easter Egg in the episode. @mhadeedbutt pointed out that Ravonna Rennslayer’s number got revealed at the opening of the hour. She’s A-23 for anyone who didn’t manage to catch the sticking on her armor. Well, it turns out that Kang the Conqueror actually debuts in Avengers #23 and she turns up in that issue for the first time as well. With everything else that happened during this episode, it would be easy to see Kang developing as the big bad for Loki. (However, it remains to be seen if it’s Kang as he is portrayed in the comics or Immortus…) Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans have started to wonder how deep some of these Easter Eggs could go if you let them play out. The post-credits scene for Episode 4 expanded the possibilities of this series considerably. So, everything is really on the table right now.

A little easter egg I found in #Loki Episode 4 A-23 is Ravonna's number, Avengers #23 features Kang the Conquerer and also where she makes her first comic appearance. pic.twitter.com/mBwzjNG2Lo — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) June 30, 2021

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Gugu Mbatha-Raw was quick to sidestep any mention of the time-traveling despot.

"Well, luckily for me, the way that Kate Herron, our director, pitched it to me is that as we see Renslayer in the TVA and in Loki, this is somewhat of an origin story to what we know of in the comics," Mbatha-Raw explained during the conversation. "So, it sort of predates what's in the comics, which is kind of fun because, obviously, there's so many places that it can go."

Of course, the topic of Ravonna ruling the world with Kang came up. "I would love that," Mbatha-Raw offered. "I don't know. We shall see what happens, I couldn't possibly divulge any information about that." The Marvel stars are getting too good at keeping the secrets! "All that stuff is there but there is also the opportunity to feel like I'm starting something fresh with the TVA that hasn't been seen before by fans on the screen," she added during a press conference on Monday. "There's so much potential for her in the future as well."

Did you love Episode 4 of Loki? Let us know down in the comments below!