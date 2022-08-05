Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel

Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.

Wilson has been back on set for Season 2 of Loki but he can't say much more than that. "Yeah, we're doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great," Wilson said. "Doing Loki, and we're filming that now in London." Wilson admitted he is not part of the conversations surrounding his work online, so the wishes for his Mobius character to finally take a ride on a jet ski are not something he is familiar with. When prompted with such information, Wilson caught himself nearly saying too much. "Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one," Wilson said. "I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

Secret Headquarters co-director Ariel Schulman turned to Wilson and asked him if Marvel has scolded him for saying too much in the past. "Yes," Wilson said, simply. "Yeah, multiple times."

Wilson has not become one of the actors synonymous with giving out spoilers for Marvel projects, something which fans typically associate with Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo famously kept his Instagram live stream broadcasting from inside the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok years ago and Holland had adopted spoilers as a running joke for his public persona after a few Spider-Man details slipped through the cracks in his earlier Marvel years. Still, nothing will top Ruffalo accidentally revealing the end of Avengers: Infinity War on a national news program to the dismay of War Machine actor Don Cheadle who was sat beside him at the time. It's unclear what sort of words the powers that be at Marvel have for the actors who overshare plot details but they are strong enough to keep the cast members from sharing more going forward.

Wilson's Secret Headquarters film is available now on Paramount+. Loki Season 2 is expected to arrive in the summer of 2023.