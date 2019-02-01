Mark Ruffalo Really Did Spoil ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Months Ago

Avengers: Infinity War has been marketed as the culmination of 10 years of storytelling for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which forced directors Joe and Anthony Russo to go to great lengths to keep some of the secrets from members of the cast to prevent them from accidentally leaking details to the public. Now that the film is in theaters, not only have the film’s secrets been unleashed on audiences but fans can look back and see how some of the stars’ hints about the film actually paid off. In the case of Mark Ruffalo, viewers now know he virtually spoiled the ending of the whole movie last summer. On one side, we love him for it. On the other, how will this affect Avengers 4 promotion? Anything he says might be true or fake!

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War***

The cast and crew behind the film have been teasing that this chapter in the MCU will finally deliver fatal consequences to many of the superheroes we’ve come to know and love over the years, and those promises paid off. Not only do some characters die throughout the entire journey of the film, when Thanos finally obtains all six Infinity Stones, he snaps his fingers and lays waste to half of the universe’s population.

Rather than tabulating who dies, it might be easier to compile a list of who survives the film.

Last July, Ruffalo was doing an interview with Good Morning America and was discussing both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

“Let me just say this; Like every other Marvel movie, it doesn’t end well for the superheroes,” Ruffalo confirmed.

Not satisfied with the vague response, the host pushed Ruffalo further, when he inadvertently shared the actual reveal of Infinity War‘s ending.

“Wait until you see this next one,” Ruffalo confirmed. “Everybody dies.”

While this is a slight exaggeration, as a handful of heroes do survive Thanos’ genocide, co-star Don Cheadle‘s reaction made it quite clear that Ruffalo’s comments were a little too close to the truth.

“Dude!” Cheadle yelled while looking off-camera, possibly trying to determine what to say next.

“Not everybody – no. Is that – can we rewind that part?” Ruffalo confessed. “Am I in trouble? Is Barry going to be mad at me?”

At the time, this interaction was clearly played in jest, though knowing the outcome of the film means Ruffalo really didn’t mean to reveal the catastrophic climax of the adventure.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

