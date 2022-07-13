Loki Stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Team Up in New Set Photos

The second season of Loki is currently shooting principal photography in and around London. The production's recent tendency to film on practical outdoor sets has led to a plethora of set photos being taken of the various actors involved in the series. The latest batch of snapshots includes Tom Hiddleston's eponymous Asgardian trickster and Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius.

First published by Daily Mail, the set photos show Hiddleston and Wilson dressed in their standard uniforms at the Time Variance Authority. Neither actor was actually filming during the photos but rather, appear to be walking about set.

Hiddleston confirmed earlier this year that virtually the entire cast would return for the show's second season, though only Hiddleston and Wilson have been spotted in the set photos so far.

This time around, the series is being directed by Moon Knight alumni Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson.

"I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh," Moorhead previously told ComicBook.com of his take on the Asgardian favorite. "It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki."

