Loki's Season 2 Premiere May Have Included a Sneaky X-Men Easter Egg

The Loki Season 2 premiere may have snuck a little X-Men Easter egg into the mix – but a lot of fans may not have noticed it. If you want to know more, read below, but obviously, there will be MASSIVE SPOILERS!

The story of the Loki Season 2 premiere episode "Ouroboros" sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) desperately trying to figure out what's happened to both him and the entire Marvel Multiverse, after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and fractured the Sacred Timeline in the Season 1 finale. Loki soon discovers that he hasn't been transported to an alternate timeline, but is instead "time-skipping" between the past and present versions of the Time Variance Authority.

To save Loki from that agonizing state, Mobius (Owen Wilson) and TVA handbook writer "OB" (Ke Huy Quan) have come up with a wild plan to prune Loki from the timestream again and use the TVA's "Temporal Loom" and a device called a "Temporal Aura Extractor" to pull him out of time and stabilize his condition.

Did this scene in 'LOKI' remind you of something? 👀 #Loki pic.twitter.com/gSQayVRFdX — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) October 6, 2023

As you can see in the footage above, the access door to the TVA's Temporal Loom seems to have borrowed some references in its design from the X-Men's Cerebro chamber, as seen in the X-Men movies. The question is whether or not the similarities in design are purposeful, or just coincidental – or something Loki's production designers did on purpose, just to spark the kind of fan theory we're now discussing.

It could be any one of the options above, really. We know from previous Loki episodes that the TVA is a treasure trove of items mined and collected from various Marvel realities – whether it's Infinity Stones that are used as paperweights, references to Blade and the Marvel supernatural world, or the various items (the Thanos Copter) that have been pruned and left in the wasteland realm at the end of time.

The idea that the TVA plucked technology from the reality of the X-Men movies for its headquarters is not just plausible – it's a detail that could have significant connections to Deadpool 3. The third Deadpool movie will see Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine get plucked from Fox's X-Men movie universe to go on a multiversal road trip.

It's been rumored that Deadpool and Wolverine will be escaping the end of the X-Men movie universe due to a multiversal incursion – and that the TVA will appear in Deadpool 3, to deal with Deadpool and Wolverine as two temporal anomalies. If that rumor turns out to be true, then the TVA mining pieces of the dying X-Men Universe for its own benefit would fit.

Loki Season 2 is streaming new episodes Thursday nights on Disney+.