Loki Concept Art Reveals Wildly Different Look For Owen Wilson's Mobius

The second season of Loki is expected to premiere sometime next year, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston as the lovable God of Mischief. This will mark the first Marvel Disney+ series to get a second season, and Hiddleston isn't the only returning actor. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku will all be returning to their roles, and fans are especially excited to see Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius once again. Loki fans have gotten to see a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes content recently thanks to the new book Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series, including a lot of cool concept art. Turns out, the book isn't the only place where you can spot some neat art from Loki. Today, artist Karla Ortiz took to Twitter to share some concept art that features a very different-looking Mobius.

"I wanted to share my favorite painting I did for #MarvelStudios #Loki. This was long before the fantastic Owen Wilson was cast. This unused story moment depicts Loki in Pompeii doing whatever he wants, since he's in an apocalyptic event. And so he decides to murder a slaver," Ortiz wrote. You can check out the post below:

As you can see, this pre-Wilson concept art is a lot closer to Mobius' look from the comics. You can view an image of the comics version below:

Is Owen Wilson a Marvel Fan?

Throughout Loki's first season press tour, it was said by many folks involved with the series that Wilson wasn't much of a Marvel fan before joining the MCU. However, during a chat with Esquire, Wilson set the record straight about his Marvel feelings and admitted the one character he actually does have some issues with is from the world of DC.

"They asked me a lot about— 'It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.' I don't know where they're getting that. That isn't true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don't know a ton about it, but I know .... Actually, yeah, I probably don't know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I've seen Aquaman. He's swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman."

Stay tuned for updates about Loki's upcoming second season.