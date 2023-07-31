Loki Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Ke Huy Quan in the MCU

Marvel Studios's time crime drama is back. The post-credits scene of Loki Season 1 back in July 2021 revealed that Tom Hiddleston and company would be back for a sophomore installment. Principal photography on Loki Season 2 began in June 2022 and extended until last fall, with filming officially wrapping this past October. While details surrounding Loki Season 2's plot have been kept close to the vest, it has been known that the next batch of episodes will deal with the consequences of Sylvie killing He Who Remains and therefore sending the Sacred Timeline into a sprawling mess of branches.

Fans got a better sense of where the narrative is going in the Loki Season 2 trailer. The fresh footage revealed that the titular god of mischief is suffering from "timeslipping," an issue that sends him both backwards and forwards in time without any control. Loki and Mobius are told this news by a new character portrayed by a familiar face.

Ke Huy Quan Makes MCU Debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gained another Academy Award winner. Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan makes his MCU debut as OB, a maintenance man for the Time Variance Authority.

While OB's intellect seems tapped in to all facets of the TVA, he does not necessarily hold all the answers. After identifying Loki's issue as timeslipping, he confesses that he does not have a solution for it.

His dialogue in the trailer was brief, but his "great to see you again" remarks to Mobius indicates that the two have worked together before. It's worth noting that the Mobius seen in the trailer is essentially a factory reset version of Owen Wilson's character, as he has no memory of who Loki is at the end of Season 1. This could mean that Mobius and OB's relationship is a byproduct of this new timeline created by He Who Remains's murder.

Loki Season 2 premieres on October 6th, streaming on Disney+.

