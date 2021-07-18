Loki Director Kate Herron Has Hopes for Mobius and His Jet Ski in Season 2

✖

The six episodes of Loki Season One have all come to pass, and throughout the six hours or so of content, fans never once got to see Mobius (Owen Wilson) set off into the sunset upon a jetski. Though the character has yet to come in contact with his beloved seacraft, Loki Season One helmer Kate Herron is hoping Mobius will get his jetski fix at some point in the show's second season.

Speaking with Collider, Herron said that even though she's not coming back to direct the second batch of episodes, she'd love to see the jetski moment happen as a fan.

"So I guess that's the task, right? Of whoever directs it next, they have to get him on his jet ski," Herron told the website.

"If that's not the opening of Season 2... But yeah, it was funny, actually, because I think me and the writers and everyone who worked on the show, we were also delighted because, obviously, seeing everyone, they loved the jet skis," the filmmaker added before revealing the show was simply just too busy the way it was to include any type of jetski scene. "And we were like, 'There was so much stuff,' and we were like, 'Oh, man.' Because we all knew, obviously, he was not going to be on one. So I think definitely; I'm sure that will be a treat for the next season."

Herron revealed on Friday that she opted not to return for the second season in an effort to pursue other opportunities.

“I’m not returning,” the filmmaker told Deadlin. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series?? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.