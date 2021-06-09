Loki: The Series Premiere Is Live on Disney+

✖

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series has officially arrived. At the time of this writing, the first episode of Marvel Studios' Loki is now available to stream on Disney+. The new series, which will have six episodes across its first season, follows the mercurial villain Loki (Hiddleston), as he resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer, with a cast that also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer.

"What I love about the series is Loki is stripped of everything that's familiar to him," Hiddleston said during a recent press conference for the series. "Thor is not close by. Asgard seems some distance away The Avengers, for the time being, aren't in sight. He's stripped of his status and his power. If you take all of those things Loki has used to identify himself over the last six movies, what remains of Loki? Who is he within or outside of those things? I think those questions for all of us became really fascinating to ask...is he capable of growth? Is he capable of change? Do his experiences with the TVA give him insight into who he might be? ...I hope the audience gets a kick out of where we might go."

The series will mark the latest in a decade-long string of appearances of Hiddleston's Loki, and is expected to showcase some pivotal new sides of the character.

"I just love playing the character and I always have," Hiddleston added during the press conference. "I feel so fortunate that I'm still here and there are still new aspects of the character...I think he's a character of huge range so it never feels like the same experience. Particularly, this time around, I'm surrounded by these amazing people, truly. It's not something that is lost on me. All of my conversations with Kevin and Kate and Michael and my interactions with Owen, Gugu, and Wunmi, we just had a really good time. I think because of Loki's complexity, new dynamics, new stuff emerges."

