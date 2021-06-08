Loki Is Already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

In addition to the social media reactions that surfaced online over the weekend, the review embargo for Marvel's Loki has now passed, letting critics share their comprehensive takes on the Disney+ show. Hours after the embargo lifted, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series received the coveted "Certified Fresh" badge from Rotten Tomatoes, debuting on the review aggregator with a 96-percent Fresh rating. According to the site, Loki is "a delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it" and "successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from the delightful Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself." In total, 52 reviews have been counted on the site ahead of the show's premiere Wednesday morning, and just four critics filed a review considered "Rotten" by the site's standards. #Loki is now #CertifiedFresh at 96% on the #Tomatometer, with 52 reviews: https://t.co/EI6cTgeGFW pic.twitter.com/j7XYjTiWGi — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 8, 2021 Keep scrolling to see what critics are saying about the latest series from Marvel Studios.

ComicBook.com "Balancing the standard Marvel comedy with strong character beats and heart-tugging moments, Loki is a well-balanced series that never once takes itself too seriously. Even though Hiddleston is one of the biggest names in the franchise at the moment, giving Loki — a particularly nasty villain — his own series was a pretty hefty risk in and of itself. Mind you, it's a risk that appears to have paid off in droves because Loki is shaping up to be some serious must-watch television." Read the full review here. prevnext

The Verge "Much like WandaVision, Loki is evidence that there’s a lot of room to experiment within the tight confines of the MCU. It blends elements of buddy comedies and police procedurals with a hefty dose of classic sci-fi, helped along by an incredibly charming cast. It’s also a story that seems ideally suited for episodic storytelling, with the space to dig deeper into a character that’s often stuck on the periphery of larger moments. In its first two episodes, Loki nails the formula — now we just have to see if that momentum keeps up for the next few weeks." Read the full review here. prevnext

Gizmodo "The show, even in presenting us a twist to the god of mischief’s past, asks us importantly not to forget this. But it also invites us to recontextulatize that journey through new eyes, in such a way that brings a fresh and fascinating perspective to how we see Loki and how he sees himself. Appropriate perhaps then, that in a series for a character as shape-shifting and tricky as Loki, that we’re given the chance to add new layers to our definition of the character in such a charmingly clever manner." Read the full review here. prevnext

Collider "Of all the surprises and twists introduced by this show, perhaps the most exciting is its deep investment in understanding its central character at his best and worst, asking some truly tough questions against the backdrop of a time travel lark. Loki was always one of the MCU's greatest villains. But he's just as compelling as the hero of his own story." Read the full review here. prevnext

Den of Geek "The TVA is an exhaustively-run place where greed and ambition are also pointless and mundane. Loki and his power-hungry antics are, at best, mildly amusing fodder there. They’ve seen it all. The past, the present, the future. They know how it will end. For the TVA, an apocalypse is just another day at the office. And Loki, with all his dramatic bluster, is just another slippery Variant fish flapping madly on the end of their line, desperate to be thrown back in the water." Read the full review here. prevnext

CNET "All the time Loki chafes against the "sacred" path he's supposed to be on. As a true agent of chaos, Loki is the perfect antihero to challenge questions of predetermination and free will. As a viewer you may have free will, but you may also find you absolutely have to keep watching this layered, inventive, enormously entertaining series." Read the full review here. prevnext