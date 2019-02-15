Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Taps ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer For Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios’ appears to be moving full steam ahead on Loki, with the production house hiring a showrunner for the upcoming limited series. According to a new report from THR, Rick and Morty scribe Michael Waldron will be leading the way for the show, writing the series’ pilot in addition to receiving show creator and executive producer credits.

As anticipated, the report mentions that Tom Hiddleston is expected to reprise his role as the MCU character as he lives through the ages, popping up “throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of the three Marvel Studios-produced series reportedly heading the House of Mouse’s new streaming service, Loki is the last to receive a showrunner. The Vision and Scarlet Witch is set to be run by Captain Marvel writer Jac Schaeffer while the Falcon and Winter Soldier team-up will be headed by Empire scribe Malcolm Spellman.

Waldron launched his career working at Starburns Industries under partners Dan Harmon (Community) and Dino Stamatopoulos (Late Night with Conan O’Brien). In addition to receiving writing and producer credits on the upcoming season of Cartoon Network’s Rick & Morty, Waldron has been developing Florida Man for Paramount TV.

Though it’s moving ahead, exact details are virtually nonexistent for the show. At a recent convention appearance, Hiddleston wouldn’t confirm nor deny his involvement in the series, though the actor did reveal he’s heard several interesting theories about the show.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston said. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki‘s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Disney’s new streaming platform will be a major player for the movie studio as it moves forward in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Are you looking forward to seeing a Loki show? What do you hope to see in the limited series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Upcoming MCU movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!