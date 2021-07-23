Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Had No Idea About Season 2 Plans

✖

By now, everyone knows all too well Marvel Studios likes everything to be kept locked down. Online industries have been built as a direct result of Kevin Feige and his crew's desire to not let a single spoiler seep out from the Marvel compound. Because of that, it's entirely believable that Sophia Di Martino hadn't the slightest idea Loki was going to get a second season.

In a new profile with Vanity Fair, Di Martino claims she didn't know there was going to be a Loki Season Two until she saw the credits begin to roll on the season finale. Though she wouldn't — more accurately, probably, couldn't — divulge any more details, the actor wondered if she'd play more than a single character thanks to the world of timelines and variants.

"Play two characters?" the actor asked the magazine. "It sounds like a lot of work."

It's yet to be revealed when the second season will enter development, but Loki lead Tom Hiddleston says he's nothing but grateful to play the titular trickster in another round of episodes.

"I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston shared. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

