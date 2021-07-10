✖

Believe it or not, Chris Hemsworth appeared in the latest episode of Loki — you just may not have seen it. The Kate Herron-directed episode took fans of the show to a mystical place called The Void, a location at the end of time where all matter pruned by the Time Variance Authority was forced to live out its remaining days. It's here fans quickly catch a glimpse of Throg trying to break out of a jar buried underground, a beloved comics character that serves as a mashup between the God of Thunder and a frog.

As it turns out, the noises Throg makes are made by none other than Hemsworth himself, who recorded some new lines strictly for the show. Herron recently revealed the news on Views from the 616, as she broke down her favorite Easter eggs in Loki Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery."

"Throg, getting him in [was fun]," Herron said on the podcast. "We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. I haven't told anyone that yet, by the way, but we recorded him for that, so that's a new recording. That's a whole new recording and not recycled."

Right after the episode premiered, Loki writer Eric Martin revealed there was initially going to be a longer Throg role in the series, though it was ultimately cut due to time constraints.

"Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar," Martin wrote in a tweet on Thursday. "We actually show a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It's too bad, because Tom was funny as hell."

