Loki Director Not Returning for Season 2

While the first two Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to debut on Disney+ were billed as "limited series" events as opposed to the beginnings of long-running narratives, the season finale of Loki offered the mid-credits confirmation that the concept would be continued in Season 2, but director Kate Herron confirmed she won't be returning to continue the adventure, per Deadline. The filmmaker pointed out that she enjoyed the overall experience of collaborating on the Marvel Studios series, noting that she wanted to pursue some of her own projects, but that she wouldn't rule out working with Marvel again at some point in the future.

“I’m not returning,” Herron confirmed with the outlet. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

When asked if this meant she was pivoting to a Marvel Studios film, she admitted, “No, I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I’d love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I’ve done with them.”

Previous MCU TV shows like Marvel's Agents of SHIELD or Netflix's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were technically part of the shared universe, often referencing the events of the films, but projects like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marked instances of the films' major stars reprising their roles to continue the adventures that we witnessed on the big screen. Loki continued this trend, with many fans assuming it would just be another extended chapter of the overall MCU that would pave the way for what was to come in the franchise's big-screen future, though the finale's closing moments offered a much greater cliffhanger than anything seen in previous Disney+ finales. Luckily, fans only had to wait a few moments to witness the mid-credits promise that the series was getting a second season, though it's unknown when that narrative could start shooting or ultimately land on the streaming service.

Later this year, fans can check out the animated What If...? series, as well as the live-action Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. Also in the works are She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Iron Heart, Armor Wars, and a series focusing on Wakanda. Given Marvel Studios' busy schedule, Season 2 of Loki might not come until 2023.

