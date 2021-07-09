Loki Producer Kevin Feige: Representation Is Of “Utmost Importance” to Marvel Studios

✖

The third episode of Loki was a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it featured the first main character in the franchise to come out as LGBTQ. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was confirmed to be bisexual in the episode, and fans are hoping more representation will soon follow. We know Eternals will feature an openly gay hero, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has more plans to better their representation. In a video released by Rotten Tomatoes, Kevin Feige explains why representation is of the "utmost importance."

"Representation is important across the board, and the comics have charted, you know, charts the path in almost all ways for what we do in the MCU, and in the comics, there are many LGBTQ characters and we want to showcase that on the screen as well," Feige explained. "We want to bring those characters to life on the screen. We also, as Stan Lee used to say, 'Marvel represents the world outside your window.' And outside of your window, there are all different types of people in all different types of places with all different types of preferences and we want that reflected in the MCU, and in our fictional world as it is in our real world. So it is of utmost importance that when people go in and see one of our films or log into Disney+ and watch one of our series, it represents the true world outside their window when it comes to the types of people portraying the heroes and the characters."

After Loki was revealed to be bisexual, the show's director, Kate Herron, took to Twitter to comment on the moment. "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙," she wrote.

The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is now playing in theaters and available to watch on Disney+ Premier Access, What If... is premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

