Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Promises Things Get Weirder in Final Episodes

Disney+'s latest Marvel series, Loki, only has two more episodes to go and fans are eager to see where the show is headed. There were a lot of twists and turns in the fourth episode, "The Nexus Event," and things are only getting weirder, especially now that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) appears to be falling for his Variant self, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). During a recent chat with Radio Times, Di Martino teased that things will only get "weirder" in the final two episodes.

"There’s a bunch more to discover about everyone, I think. Things are going to get probably even weirder," Di Martino teased. "Exactly," she added when Radio Times replied with, "If such a thing is possible."

During the interview, Di Martino shared her hopes for fan reactions once the show is complete. "I just hope they think, 'Wow. Holy macaroni. That was even better than I thought it could be.' I hope that we do the fans justice and that we make a show that the longstanding Loki fans really love, because they’re important, and this character has been around for a long time. And we want to do him justice." She added when asked if she'd be open to returning to Marvel, "I’d love to play her again, but I have no idea about that kind of thing ... You have to ask Mr. Feige."

During a recent chat with Marvel.com, head writer Michael Waldron talked about Loki and Sylvie's potential romance. "That was one of the cruxes of my pitch [for the series], that there was going to be a love story," Waldron explained. "We went back and forth for a little bit about, like do we really want to have this guy fall in love with another version of himself? Is that too crazy? But in a series that, to me, is ultimately about self-love, self-reflection, and forgiving yourself, it just felt right that that would be Loki's first real love story."

