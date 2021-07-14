Loki: Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Favorite Part of the Disney+ Series

✖

Tom Hiddleston has reached a point in his Marvel Studios career few others have; the actor has become a producer on Loki, just as Scarlett Johansson earned producer credits on Black Widow. With the actor so invested in the project, Hiddleston says the one thing that excited him the most about the project was the fact he and the rest of the team were able to finish it in the midst of a pandemic.

"That there was meaning in the making of it. That we crossed the finish line in the middle of a global pandemic and could create something, and more than ever, I felt really grateful for being able to do this job," Hiddleston said in a recent interview with Deadline. "I think in this there are some of those questions that we were all asking ourselves in the last 18 months in the show, you know, what do our lives mean?"

Furthermore, the beloved Marvel star says another bright point in the development of the show, quite literally, was the friends he met along the way.

"I love taking Loki in new directions. I love the contributions of my fellow actors, of Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Masaku, they all brought so much to the table, and I’ll always remember that," the actor added. "You know, I’ll always remember just being in Atlanta with all of them and making our bonkers show."

With the premiere of Loki, Hiddleston has played the Asgardian god of mischief in six separate films, earning mentions in a handful more. Earlier this May, Hiddleston wouldn't budge on whether or not a second season for the show would ever come to fruition.

"At this point, I have learned that for me to have any expectations is futile and a fool’s errand," Hiddleston told Games Radar at the time. "Having said goodbye to the character once, twice, three times, I do not know what the future holds. But I’m excited to find out. I think we could never have seen 10 years ahead...

