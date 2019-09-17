Tom Hiddleston Reveals Loki Series Will Address If Loki Is Really Dead

All of Disney+’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series carry quite a lot of weight to them, as new characters and concepts are expected to be explored. That’s especially the case for the Loki series, which will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief, despite the character dying brutally at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Hiddleston gave somewhat of a tease of what to expect with the series, and hinted that Loki’s brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame might play a role.

“I can tell you this, actually.” Hiddleston revealed. “In the years since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which came out this spring, two questions I have been asked [are] ‘Is Loki really dead?’ And ‘What is Loki doing with that cube?’ It’s always the cube, somehow. And this series will answer both of those questions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Endgame, Hiddleston’s Loki was briefly seen during the aftermath of the Battle of New York, and a mishap from the time-traveling Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) led to Loki successfully disappearing with the Tesseract. According to Endgame‘s creative team, that means that a Loki series would theoretically take place in a separate timeline from the main MCU continuity.

“The intent was that he was going to correct the past timelines at the point that the stones left,” co-director Joe Russo explained earlier this year. “Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality.”

“We’re dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities, so there are many realities,” co-director Anthony Russo added.

Regardless of wherever the Loki series goes next – and how it addresses the God of Mischief’s long-term fate in the MCU – it sounds like the show will give fans yet another opportunity to fall in love with the character.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston previously said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

How do you hope the Loki series explains the character’s Avengers: Endgame fate? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.