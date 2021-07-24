Loki Director Debunks WandaVision Multiverse Fan Theory

✖

Now that fans have had a week and some change to mull over the Loki Season One finale, one theory has started to take the internet by storm. If you start the finale of the Tom Hiddleston-starring show as the same exact time as the WandaVision finale, something a bit amazing happens. Right at the very moment Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) begins to absorb her Chaos Magic back from Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and officially transform into the Scarlet Witch, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) mentions the multiverse has started to split open.

Since Scarlet Witch next appears in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, most took this to mean it's a clear indication of just how powerful Wanda really is, especially since Marvel would have had to clear plan this timing out in its Burbank-based editing bay. In reality, Loki helmer Kate Herron says, it's nothing more than a coincidence. In a recent interview with YouTuber SUPES, Herron confirmed Loki was already being edited by the time WandaVision aired.

“Interesting. It was definitely coincidental on our side. We were in post [production] basically when WandaVision went on television, so I think it is probably coincidental," Herron told the YouTuber. "I wouldn't want to shut down any theories though, it's kind of fun.”

While the timing of it all is just a coincidence, Olsen herself is heavily involved in the multiverse. In fact, the actor recently said Sam Raimi is making the "scariest" Marvel movie yet with Doctor Strange 2.

"It's a very scary movie. It's like old Sam Raimi," Olsen said when asked about Multiverse of Madness during a virtual Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. "He's trying to create the scariest Marvel movie."

Coincidentally enough, Loki head writer Michael Waldron also penned the script for Multiverse of Madness.

"[Going into the horror world is] obviously something that Scott Derrickson, the director of the first movie, does so well...obviously that influence, you feel it in the first one," Waldron recently told Friends From Work. "Even though it's not a horror movie, there is like this sort of spookiness throughout it. It's part of what makes that movie work so well."

