Time is Running Out for the Loot Crate Deadpool Bunny Slipper Deal

Loot Crate is currently running a deal for new and returning subscribers that offers 30% off a 1, 3, 6, or 12 month plan on their standard Loot Crate and Loot Gaming boxes – and they’re sweetening the deal with a pair of free Deadpool bunny slippers!

The 30% discount is great, but they really had us with the free Deadpool bunny slippers.

All you need to do is head on over to the Loot Crate deal page, select your crate choice and plan length, and use the coupon code that corresponds to your shoe size as outlined by the graphic. The 30% offer ends on January 27th, but the slipper bonus is only good while supplies last – and it appears that this deal has been quite popular. Plus, the cutoff for January’s “Discover” theme is coming up fast on January 19th.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month. If you go with the standard Loot Crate before the January 19th cutoff date, your first shipment will be January’s “Discover” theme that includes items from Rick and Morty​, Harry Potter, Westworld​ and The X-Files.

If you go with Loot Gaming before the January 27th cutoff, your first shipment will be “Boss Battle”, which will include exclusive gear from Super Mario World, Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day.

