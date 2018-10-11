Mark Ruffalo Gets Political With ‘Avengers 4’ Title “Reveal”

Marvel’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is turning a Tonight Show bit gone too far into a chance to encourage political engagement.

After Ruffalo supposedly revealed the title of Avengers 4 during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, fans have begun asking Ruffalo on Twitter to officially reveal the title so that there would no longer be speculation about whether it was all a big joke.

Ruffalo offered a pithy retort, telling one fan, “It’s Avengers 4: Register to Vote.” A timely comment since election day is less than a month away.

This entire saga began as part of a Tonight Show segment in which Ruffalo the title of the next Avengers movie out loud. He then went on Twitter and pleaded with Fallon to censor the supposed reveal.

“[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight,” Ruffalo tweeted. “That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Fallon did censor whatever it was that Ruffalo said with a bleep noise and put a black bar over his mouth to prevent fans from reading his lips.

Joe and Anthony Russo were still acted unpleased, a believable turn since they have had to deal with Ruffalo’s loose lips before. They told Ruffalo via Twitter, “Mark, you’re fired.”

Ruffalo replied in kind by tweeting back, “Guys… can we talk about this?”

Meanwhile, Marvel fans managed to remove the bleep to reveal that Ruffalo said the title of the film is The Last Avenger.

That doesn’t actually confirm anything. After all, if this is all a bit, then The Last Avenger makes sense as a fake title based on the pun that Avengers 4 is the last Avengers movie for several of the original Avengers stars.

If you want to take the other side of the argument, the title could be a reference to the first Captain America movie, Captain America: The First Avenger, which would put a lot of focus on Steve Rogers, who already has a lot of attention after Chris Evans’ emotional goodbye to the character that he posted to social media.

Separate reports suggest that the title of Avengers 4 is actually Avengers: Annihilation, taking its subtitle from a series of cosmic Marvel event series.

Avengers 4, whatever it is actually called, opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.