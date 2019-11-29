Mark Ruffalo Wishes Fellow Avengers Star Don Cheadle A Happy Birthday

It doesn’t get any bigger in the superhero community than The Avengers, and Marvel’s premier team of heroes managed to save the world from Thanos and his hordes in Avengers: Endgame. Two of the heroes responsible for that victory include Hulk and War Machine, who are brought to life on the big screen by Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle respectively. Ruffalo recently took to social media to celebrate Cheadle’s birthday, asking fans to help Cheadle celebrate his big day by picking up a limited edition Avengers shirt and helping a great cause in the process.

Ruffalo posted a picture with Cheadle, and both of them are wearing Avengers shirts that say The Fight Of Our Lives. The shirt features the core Avengers’ side portraits and the Endgame logo, and you can check out the shirt below.

“Happy birthday to my pal and fellow The Solutions Project board member, @DonCheadle!

Help me celebrate his birthday today by picking up a limited edition #Avengers tee in his honor!

👕➡️ https://represent.com/store/avengers “

Even better is that 100% of the proceeds from the shirt go towards The Solutions Project, a project that both Cheadle and Ruffalo support, so if you want to grab a slick Avengers shirt and help a great cause, you can do so right here.

As for The Solutions Project, the project seeks to not only work towards 100% clean energy but wants to “elevate feminine leadership and frontline leaders of color” at the same time.

You can find out more about the project on their official website, and you can find an official description of what they do below.

“The Solutions Project is committing 100% of our resources to elevate feminine leadership and frontline leaders of color who are working to make 100% clean energy a reality in their communities.”

Fans can also watch Avengers: Endgame to their heart’s content now, as the epic 10-year film in the making is available to stream on Disney+, a platform that also includes Captain Marvel, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, and more.